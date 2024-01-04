Quality Governance Lead

Quality Governance Lead | Governance | Band 7 | Redbridge | Full Time, No Nights.

Spire London East Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Quality Governance Lead. Working with a wide variety of specialisms you will be involved with all departments, across the hospital, working closely with consultants. This is a permanent full-time position, working 37.5 hours per week.

Spire London East Hospital (formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic facilities. The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16 day case rooms called 'pods'. Facilities include 4 operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery units, pharmacy and radiology.

Duties and responsibilities:

The post holder will work as part of the Quality Governance team supporting activities across all aspects of quality governance, and the coordination of all related quality governance projects.

Who we're looking for:

Registered healthcare professional with at least three years in clinical experience (or unregistered with experience in audit/quality/complaints management)

Experience in managing incidents and undertaking investigations.

Experience in supporting teams, to achieve compliance in a timely manner.

Demonstrated attention to detail.

Keen interest in patient safety

Demonstrated ability in problem solving and continued service improvement.

Excellent communication/ interpersonal skills, and the ability to develop good working relationships with the team and key stakeholders.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care.

IT skills - Word, Excel

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.