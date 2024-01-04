Clinical Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Band 6/7 dependent on experience | Yale - Wrexham | Full Time and Part Time Hours considered | £2000 joining bonus available

Spire Yale in Wrexham, North Wales have an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist to join their warm and friendly team

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Pharmacist to gain hospital experience

Spire Yale Hospital is one of North Wales' leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham and has additional consulting rooms on the North Wales coast at Abergele. Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost effective use of medicines.

To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards

To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

To plan, deliver and evaluate pharmaceutical care to meet patient's health and well-being.

To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

Who we're looking for:

Degree in pharmacy, or equivalent at time of qualification.

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient requirements.

Worked in a pharmacy ideally in a hospital or GP Surgery

Effective stock and budgetary control.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor or call 07850735207

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

