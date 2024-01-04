Anaesthetics and Recovery Team Leader

Anaesthetics and Recovery Team Lead | Theatres | Band 6 Equivalent | Liverpool | Full Time

Spire Liverpool has an exciting opportunity for a Anaesthetics and Recovery Team Lead to join our warm and friendly team.

Spire Liverpool offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across the Liverpool City Region. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

Spire Liverpool has 4 Theatres, 3 laminar flow and a minor ops/endoscopy unit, a 36 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT.

Duties and responsibilities:

The Successful Theatre Team Leader will help lead the department and deputise for the Theatre Manager. You will provide exemplary planned care for patients requiring perioperative intervention supporting the management and taking on the roles of Anaesthetics and Recovery. You will lead your team in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practice to improve quality and maintain our high standards of theatre practice.

Who we're looking for:

You will be a HCPC registered Operating Department Practitioner or an NMC registered nurse with a Nurse Anaesthetics Module.

Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care.

Experience of working in teams with minimum supervision

Strong leadership experience

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on or 07850735207

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

