Healthcare Assistant - Theatres

Theatre Healthcare Assistant | Theatre | Competitive Salary | Warrington | Full Time over 3 or 4 Days

Spire Cheshire Hospital is recruiting for a motivated Healthcare Assistant to join our high performing Theatre Team. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide outstanding personalised care for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as part of our theatre team you will be providing a caring support service to our patients. This will include assisting the Nurses during procedures, transporting patients to and from the ward and opening sterile packs. You will ensure instruments are prepared and ready before procedures and assist with the cleanliness and maintenance of the theatres.

Who we're looking for:

Ideally you will have worked as a HCA in theatres

Health care qualification is desirable

Someone who excels in working as part of a great team

The flexibility to work a range of shifts on our rota

Someone who is keen to learn and develop as genuine career progression is available

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week over 3 or 4 days

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.