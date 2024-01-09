Registered Nurse - Wards

Registered Nurse | Surgical Wards | Predominantly nights | Band 5 | Southend | Full Time

Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Surgical Registered Nurse to join our dynamic and friendly team. This role will be predominantly nights but there will be occasions where you may be required to work day shifts on internal rotation. You will be working with a variety of surgical patients ranging from general to highly complex cases. Please note there will be an induction period for the first 8 - 10 weeks where you will work day shifts before you move into nights.

Spire Wellesley Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be required to:

You will be working on a surgical ward as part of our nursing team.

Be responsible for delivering pre and post-operative care to the range of surgical specialities that are cared for.

Additional responsibilities are also afforded all staff to ensure a competent and efficiently run ward.

Be part of an on-call rota to cover additional clinical requirements out of hours if needed.

Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse with NMC registration

Minimum of 1 years surgical nursing experience

Good team work ethic

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Flexibility to work a variety of shift patterns including Nights.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free on-site parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact or call 07850 725333.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.