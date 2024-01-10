Theatre Team Leader - Orthopaedics

Orthopaedic Team Leader | Operating Theatres | Full time |Southend

Spire Wellesley Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an Orthopaedic Team Leader to join our current theatre team to lead and develop Spire Wellesley's Orthopaedic team. This is a full-time role working 37.5 hours per week with on-calls during the week and on weekends. We can help you reach your potential with fully funded management and LEAP courses, as well as the opportunity to complete your SFA, if you haven't already.

The Wellesley has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an Endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT.

Duties and responsibilities

As Orthopaedic Team Leader you will be overseeing a small team and will be supported by both a Theatre Manager and a Deputy as well as a team of other Team Leads.

Support the Theatre Manger to lead, teach, counsel and appraise staff to ensure development needs are identified and met. Implement personal development plans to meet ongoing development needs.

Supervise and educate junior staff, RGN's, ODP's and carry out clinical supervision.

Contribute to the overall advancement of the Operating Department to promote excellence in clinical care.

Act as a role model, demonstrating high levels of clinical expertise, leading, managing and delivering excellence in clinical care.

Prepare the operating theatre room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum.

Be responsible for the assessment of care needs and the development, implementation and evaluation of programmes of care for patients to ensure delivery of a high standard of care on every shift.

Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Work alongside Theatre Administrator to ensure equipment and implants required for surgeries are booked in a timely manner.

Liaise with Company Representatives as and when necessary to provide support to surgeons and staff.

Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse or Operating Department Practitioner

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

Previous leadership experience would be an advantage, however we offer award winning training and CPD

HCPC or NMC registration

At least 2 years ortho scrub experience

Mentorship qualification

Ability to manage complex cases.

Good understanding of financial budgets is desirable.

You must be passionate and driven and be able to demonstrate your dynamic thinking.

Completed SFA training would be an advantage, however willingness to undertake within first 3 years with Spire will be considered.

Working Hours: Full Time, Monday - Saturday, no nights across 4 days per week.

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.