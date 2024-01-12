Deputy Care Services Manager

Up to £55K dependent on qualifications and experience

Dementia experience preferred



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Eden Court is a deluxe Retirement Village, located in Battersea SW11, boasting 28 luxury independent apartments and a 71 bedded nursing, residential and dementia care home.



Our Care Services Manager is looking to appoint a clinically qualified Deputy Care Services Manager to work alongside her on a day-to-day basis. You will need to have previous care home experience and have either worked as a Dementia or Deputy Manager; experience with dementia is desirable for this position. Flexibility in working patterns and weekend working on a rotation basis is part of the role.



The Deputy Care Services Manager supports the Care Services Manager in setting the standard for senior care responsibilities including ensuring excellence in resident care, providing outreach and support to families. You will be involved in the hiring and retaining of dedicated Care Assistants, and facilitating ongoing training opportunities for team members.





Main Responsibilities of the role:



To co-ordinate the resident assessment process, ensuring involvement of the resident in identifying needs and preferences, and integration of all information into the care plan.

Ensure that all relevant information in respect of each resident is communicated as appropriate to achieve delivery of a person-centred approach.

When required to work hands-on with the team to ensure the appropriate levels of care are always in place.

A flexible approach to the working week, and to play a part in Duty Management.

Support the Care Services Manager to oversee the Safe Medication Management programme, ensuring robust auditing procedures including those surrounding pharmacy processes, and identify any training needs.

Alongside the Care Services Manager create a framework for regular medication evaluation in respect of each resident and liaise with General Practitioners and Consultants.

Ensure all one-to-one meetings and annual performance reviews with team members in the department are completed.

Ensure appropriate staff coverage through effective staff scheduling and completion of daily assignments.

Regularly communicate to family members with regards to resident needs and progress.

Conduct and oversee effective handovers between all shifts, ensuring that the Care Services Manager is always kept fully informed with regards to applicable areas.

Provide daily coaching and support to Senior Care Assistants and Care Assistants as needed, leading by example always.





Requirements:



This role involves working within a team which is committed to providing professional, respectful and quality care within a safe homely environment.





