Anaesthetic Practitioner | Murrayfield Hospital - Edinburgh | Full time | Permanent



Spire Murrayfield Hospital is looking for an Anaesthetic Practitioner to join their busy theatre department.



We will offer a potential sign on bonus / relocation package to the successful candidate.



Duties and responsibilities:



- Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet patient's health and wellbeing

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others

- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security

- Assist in maintaining and developing services

- Contribute to quality improvement

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

- Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI



Who we're looking for:



- Registered Nurse/Operating Department Practitioner

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration/practitioner qualification and additional training

- Possess the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies



Benefits:



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Parking onsite



We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis via:



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.



Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.