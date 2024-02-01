Healthcare Assistant | Spire Shawfair Park- Edinburgh | Competitive salary
Spire Murrayfield Hospital in Edinburgh is looking for a Healthcare Assistant to join their busy imaging team on a permanent basis. The HCA will provide exemplary patient care and examination, working within set protocols within the diagnostic imaging department.
Duties and responsibilities:
Undertake routine tasks related to individual's health and well being
Assess the health and well being needs of people whose needs are relatively stable and consistent
Establish and maintain communication with people on routine care matters
Develop own and others' personal development
Monitor and maintain health and safety and security for self and others
Contribute to the implementation of services
Promote people's equality, diversity and rights
Collect, collate and report routine and simple data and information
Assist in the application of technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment
Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI
Assisting in maintaining agreed stock levels of consumable items
Preparing and assisting with general and specialised procedures including biopsies
Ensuring a clean and hygienic working environment
Preparing patients for treatment
Being involved in the manual handling of patients
Recognising equipment faults and reporting these immediately
Undertaking basic maintenance of equipment
The ideal candidate:
Experience in a customer facing role providing high standards of customer care
Administrative experience involving checking and monitoring
Awareness of Health and Safety and hygiene
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
Free Bupa wellness screening
Private medical insurance
Life assurance
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis via
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.