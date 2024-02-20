Registered Nurse - Outpatients

Staff Nurse | Outpatients | Tunbridge Wells | Full Time | Flexible Working Hours | Career progression opportunities | £3,000 Joining Bonus (subject to T&C's)

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Registered Nurse to join our Outpatient department. We will consider applicants who have a minimum of 1 year's experience.

Spire Tunbridge Wells is a 28 bedded acute hospital situated in rural Kent, located within five miles of Royal Tunbridge Wells and on the boundaries of West Sussex. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including two operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days a week

Duties and responsibilities

Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in minor procedures (full training will be given).

Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

Who we're looking for

Current NMC registration with no restrictions

Experience of working with minimum supervision

Good team player

Excellent communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

