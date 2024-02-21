Salaried GP

East London

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in East London is looking to hire a Salaried GP on a permanent basis. The practice are allowing the successful candidate to choose how many sessions they can offer. As a GP, you will provide excellent holistic clinical care that meets the needs of patients registered at the surgery. As a senior clinician it is expected that the post holder will work with the lead GP to develop a leadership role within the practice. Furthermore, you will be expected to contribute to the management of transformation within the practice in line with the changing needs of the practice population and provide local support to the practice clinical team with respect to training, mentoring and strategic role development.

What's on Offer?

Up to £10,500 p/session (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Free Parking On-site

Sick Leave

Car Lease Scheme

Free Eye Tests

Good CQC

EMIS Web Surgery

If you are interested in this role or would like more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

