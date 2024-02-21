Advanced Practitioner

Chase Medical is recruiting an Advanced Clinical Practitioner for a Health Care Service in the heart of Sheffield City Centre. The role is offering a permanent full-time contract (40 hours per week).

This particular role will be available for an Experienced Advanced Clinical Practitioner, who can come from any background but must hold an MSc in Advanced Practice (or equivalent). The successful candidate must be able to autonomously run their own clinics for patients of all ages, diagnosing and treating them face to face, seeing anything that walks through the door. Therefore, experience with minor illnesses, general ailments, acute concerns, and injuries is required as is a Prescribing qualification so that you can issue correct treatment as required. You must be capable seeing patients of all ages (or at least 2 and above).

You'll be working alongside a team of autonomous and experienced Practitioners who will support you and the patient's day to day, the centre has tons of links in the local community for specialists' services which will be on hand for any referrals or additional provisions.

A competitive package is on offer for the successful candidate, offering around £60,000 FTE (this is open to negotiation depending on skill set and experience), 25 days of annual leave with bank holidays off which increases with length of service, NHS pension (20.6% of contributions) and 30% increase on salary for unsocial hours worked.

The centre does not have free parking on site, however, does have paid parking just 2 minutes down the road, or residential unpaid parking about 10 minutes' walk away. Public transport links are excellent with plenty of options via train, tram, or bus!

For some more information on the role, package, or the centre itself, please get in touch with Inci Evcil on 0114 275 7421 or click APPLY today.

Chase Medical is the leading Primary Care Agency operating in the UK, we work with 60% of General Practices, Urgent Care Centres and Walk in Centres across the UK, so we're bound to have local work for you to consider. We offer locum, contract and permanent work for a range of clinical and non-clinical staff types, including HCAs, Practice Nurses, ANPs, GPs, Medical Receptionists/Secretaries etc.

Our locum work is flexible, easy to pick up and is great CPD. Have a look at our Mobile App to see what work is in your area!

This role not quite for you? Know somebody it may interest - refer them. We offer a referral reward for every successful staff recommendation, which is up to £500! We also accept referrals for our locum work, so if you know someone who wants a few extra hours - please pass on their contact information.

For some more information on this role, or Chase Medical, please get in touch with Inci on 0114 275 7421. You can also submit your CV by clicking APPLY!