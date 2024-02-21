Practice nurse - Jarrow

Flexible, locum, hourly pay.

Are you a practice nurse looking to improve your work life balance whilst gaining further experience in primary care? Chase Medical may have what you're after! We're offering local practice nurse opportunities in your area!

When working with Chase Medical on a locum basis you can top up your earnings whilst working to your schedule! We offer great pay rates for practice nurses ranging from £28 - £47 per hour (inclusive of holiday pay), supplementing your earnings alongside your current role. The shifts we offer can also be worked at your leisure, there's no pressure of contracted hours looming over your head and you're welcome to work as much or as little as you like! The ball is firmly in your court.

Locum shifts with Chase Medical can also provide opportunities for CPD enhancement, enabling you to gain further experience in primary care and build you professional network.

Are you interested? If you'd like a short, informal chat on how you can benefit from locum work or are new to locum work and would like more information on how it works, call Rowan on 01142757421 or email him at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com.

Practice nurses looking to be successful in their application must have experience within primary care along with some relevant qualifications.

Permanent Opportunities with Chase Medical:

If you're looking to take the next step in your career, then we can also help! At Chase Medical we have a specialist permanent team of recruiters who offer full and part-time opportunities. They negotiate your salary on your behalf and provide 1 to 1 interview coaching, ensuring that you're at the centre of the recruitment process. Call Rowan today on 01142757421 to be referred to somebody on our wonderful permanent team!

Registering with Chase Medical:

Registering with us at Chase Medical involves a short registration chat with one of our expert recruiters where we can get to know your skills and preferences a bit more. It can be booked to a time of your choosing and only takes around 15 - 20 minutes of your day. For further information on our registration process please email Rowan at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com.

About Chase Medical:

We're specialists in primary care recruitment with over a decade of experience in the sector.

Two dedicated teams of recruiters working on your behalf.

We offer three payment methods for clinicians including PAYE, Umbrella and Limited.

We work with just over 60% of GP Surgeries nationwide.

We also work with a variety of clinical and non-clinical staff on our bank including practice nurses, nurse practitioners and other advanced clinical practitioners, healthcare assistants and physician associates.

So, if you know anybody interested in working in primary care then get in touch! With our referral scheme at Chase Medical, you can be awarded up to £500 for a successful referral.