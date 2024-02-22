Physiotherapist - MSK Outpatients

Duties and responsibilities

- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the outpatient department

- Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

- At least 3 years' post graduate clinical MSK experience

- Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Working Hours: Various shift patterns including some evenings and weekends



Contract Type: Permanent



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.