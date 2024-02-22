Registered Nurse (Pre-Assessment)

Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse | Pre-Assessment | Wirral | Full Time |

Spire Murrayfield Hospital, based in Wirral are recruiting for a Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse to join their dynamic and Friendly team on a full-time basis.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital offers a comprehensive range of medical and surgical treatments to patients from Merseyside. We pride ourselves on patient care with clinical excellence at the heart of what we do.

Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient.

Duties and responsibilities

- To provide all patient pre-assessments, liaising as appropriate with other clinical professionals e.g., Consultants, anaesthetists etc.

- To provide clinical expertise of the highest calibre to ensure the highest standards of nursing care are consistently provided to all patients attending the pre-assessment department.

- Assess patients' health and wellbeing across a complex variety of specialities.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

- You will be joining a well-established team, who have a strong working environment.

Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

- Nursing experience within surgery is essential.

- Some experience of pre-operative assessment

- Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on 07850735207 or e-mail me



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.