We are looking to recruit a Salaried GP for a Medical Centre near Dunster TA24 postcode. This rural surgery is looking to secure a Salaried GP on a permanent contract for up to full time hours across the week. The practice does welcome applications from Part Time applicants as well, with a minimum of 4 sessions needing to be covered.

To be considered for this role you will need to be registered on the GMC, on the performers list and you must have UK right to work.

Your day to day will consist of seeing patients face to face, in their homes, and via telephone consultations, assessing, diagnosing and treating patients with complex, and long term health conditions as well as supporting the multidisciplinary team with any clinical queries. Working to 15 minute appointments, you'll see a maximum of 27 patients a day.

The successful candidate will receive a competitive package including a competitive salary of around £95,000 -£100,000 FTE, NHS pension contributions (20.6%) and 7.6 weeks of annual leave (inclusive of bank holidays), indemnity costs covered, with an enhanced maternity/paternity pay package and 5 days of study leave per annum.

