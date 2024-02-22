We are looking to recruit a Clinical Lead GP for a Medical Centre near Dunster TA24 postcode. This rural surgery is looking to secure a Clinical Lead GP on a permanent contract for full time hours (40) across the week.

To be considered for this role you will need to be registered on the GMC and the NHS performers list, have an MRCGP examination or equivalent experience, and you must have UK right to work. Strong understanding of clinical governance is also essential, with a keen interest in leadership.

Your day to day will involve ensuing the Surgery has effective and compliant service for all patients in the area. Your time will be split (75% & 25%) between clinical sessions, whereby they will lead by example effectively treating patients (working to 15-minute appointments), and clinical leadership and supervision sessions, where they will provide clinical guidance, leadership and support to their team, ensuring that the day-to-day clinical operations of the service run smoothly. You will be supporting the Business Manager with the delivery of service and ensuring all standards are met with KPIs, financial effectiveness and quality schedules.

The practice supports around 12,000 patients and you'd be working alongside a clinical team comprised of 5GPs and a diverse multidisciplinary team of ACPs, Practice Nurses and HCAs.

The successful candidate will receive a competitive package including a competitive salary of around £110,000-£120,000 FTE, NHS pension contributions (20.6%) and 6 weeks of annual leave (with bank holidays off in addition), indemnity costs covered, with an enhanced maternity/paternity pay package and 5 days of study leave per annum.

