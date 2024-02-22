Registered Nurse - Outpatient

Registered Staff Nurse - Outpatients | Outpatients | Band 5| Yale - Wrexham| Full Time hours available

Spire Yale based in Wrexham, North Wales is recruiting a Registered Staff Nurse to join the Outpatients team in their warm, friendly, and supportive team. We offer excellent support, training, and development opportunities.

Spire Yale Hospital is one of North Wales's leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Duties and responsibilities

- Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigation.

- Conduct individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times.

- Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by consultants.

- Perform any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department.

Who we are looking for:

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

- Have a minimum of 1-year post-graduation experience with demonstrable experience in a similar role.

- Outpatient Services experience is desirable for this position.

- Venepuncture and ILS Training is desirable for this role.

- Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can display excellent patient care.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on or 07850735207