Global Clinical Operations Program Lead (COPL) (m/f/x)

Immunic Therapeutics is a dynamic biotechnology company with a pipeline of selective, orally available immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Currently, three small molecule product candidates are in various stages of clinical development. For more information, please visit: www.imux.com.



We are currently seeking an experienced global Clinical Operations Program Lead (COPL) in our Clinical Development Operations team. As a COPL at Immunic, you will be responsible for the strategic planning, execution, and leadership of a portfolio of clinical studies for one of our programs. You will ensure that the clinical studies of the program are conducted with high quality, on schedule, and within budget. With your expertise, you will lead and mentor the Clinical Development Operations (CDO) team members assigned to the program and promote talent development within the team.

Program Planning and Management: Provide strategic input and expertise on all CDO matters, coordinate resource provisioning, and ensure timely and high-quality execution of all program related clinical studies.

Vendor Management: Oversee relationships with CROs and other service providers, manage service provider issues, and contribute to service provider selection.

Program Management: Lead and guide (global) Clinical Study Team Leads and ensure the execution of clinical studies according to Immunic's expectations.

Cross-functional Representation: Provide CDO expertise and decision-making authority to the Program Team, ensure alignment within CDO Leadership, and promote communication between teams.



A bachelor’s degree in a scientific or health-related discipline. An advanced scientific or business degree (MS/PhD/PharmD/MBA/MPH) is preferred.

Extensive and in-depth experience in the pharmaceutical industry and clinical research, preferably within a Biotech/Pharma environment. You should have held significant leadership roles in previous clinical projects or programs and possess strong emotional and intellectual abilities to lead and mentor a CDO program team.

Demonstrated leadership ability, decision-making capability, independence, problem-solving skills, scientific and clinical agility, as well as excellent communication, management, and organizational skills. You should bring profound operational expertise and experience in planning and delivering global clinical programs and studies.

Excellent proficiency in English with German as a pre.



