Healthcare Assistant - Day Shifts

£11.14 per hour - plus paid breaks, uniform & company benefits

Full Time - 36hrs per week



A Top 20 Care Home group 2023!



Leah Lodge based in Blackheath is a 48 bedded beautiful home that cares for dementia residents. We are looking for care assistants to work full time hours. We offer full support, mentorship and training.



You'll be required to create a happy and caring atmosphere which involves providing a wide range of general caring services and duties including personal care. You'll also help in the care of the resident's physical environment and the general day to day activities within the home and to adopt a totally flexible approach and attitude to the challenges and needs of the care role.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids

NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing





