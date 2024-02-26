Bank Care Assistant

Getting out of bed with a spring in your step excited that you’re going in to work; excited you’re going to a job, a place, where you love spending time; excited you’re going to spend time with people you call friends is something surely, we would all love to experience, right?



Sundial Care in Sidmouth Devon feels that just as importantly at enjoying our job is our quality of life or work-life balance but sometimes it’s just not that easy to achieve when working a full week. You might need time in the week to look after the kids, support a family member, have study days, take up yoga, or simply want to have quality “me” time. Choosing to work “bank” hours as a Care Assistant gives you this freedom. It gives you the control over the days you want to work.



“I have been part of the Sundial team for over 2 yrs now but been in the care industry for over 13 yrs and love it. They say time flies when you’re having fun! We have a great team and our lovely family members are our extended family, beautiful gardens and house. Everyone loves joining in with lots of occupation from having a chat to cinema afternoons - lots of smiles, laughs and hugs are always welcome, we really are home from home and a large family. Nowhere else I’d rather be!” - Joanne, Home Maker