Staff Nurse - Surgical Ward

Staff Nurse | Surgical| Band 5 equivalent salary - dependent on experience | £3,000- joining bonus| Havant |Full time -shift based-covering days, nights and weekends

Spire Portsmouth Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join their close knit and friendly team on a full time basis to cover either day or nights.

This unmissable opportunity ideally suits an experienced "all-rounder" who enjoys looking after general surgery patients including Orthopaedic, Urology, Bariatric surgery, Plastic surgery, ENT and Ophthalmology.

Here at Spire we maintain our commitment to developing you professionally. Come and talk to us about a flexible working pattern. At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognized as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Who we are looking for:

NMC registered - pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

You will be used to working in teams with minimum supervision

Have surgical or acute ward setting experience

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.