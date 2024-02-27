Nurse Practitioner

County Durham (DL5 postcode)

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in County Durham (DL5 postcode) is looking to hire a Nurse Practitioner on a permanent basis. The practice is open to both full-time and part-time hours and day to day duties will include: Assess, Diagnose, Treat & Refer, Minor Illness, Long Term Conditions and more. The practice is not necessarily looking for someone to hold a MSc qualification, however the successful candidate will be able to Prescribe.

What's on Offer?

Up to £60,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Good CQC

On-site Parking

Career Development Opportunities

The practice use System One and hold a list size of around 12,000 patients. The practice is open Monday - Friday between 8am and 6pm. The successful candidate will be working alongside GP Partners, Salaried GPs, GP Registrars, Nurse Practitioners, Clinical Pharmacists, Practice Nurses and HCAs.

If you are interested in this role and would like more information, please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!