Sterile Services Technician | SSD | Theatres | Full time | Southend | No nights

Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking for a Sterile Service Technician to join our fantastic theatre team. You and the team will be responsible for the sterilisation of all instruments. Ensuring theatre instruments and consumables are correct and ready for use.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be part of the team responsible for providing an exemplary instrument sterilisation service for our Theatre and Endoscopy equipment. This will include loading often heavy sets of instrumentation into the washing machine through to reassembly and packaging in time for the next procedure.

Who we're looking for

Previous Sterile Services experience is essential to hit the ground running.

Flexibility to work on our rota.

Happy with the physical nature of the role. Heavy lifting involved.

Benefits

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Access discounts and offers, including cashback and reloadable and/or instantly available retail gift cards to help with day to day costs

Wellness screening

Private medical cover tailored to give you peace of mind from day one

Life assurance

Free onsite car parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further details please email or call 07850725333.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

