A GP practice in Derby (DE73) is currently seeking a Practice Nurse for a salaried permanent position. The successful candidate will work 24 to 28 hours per week, earning between £18 to £21 per hour.

The ideal candidate will have strong verbal and non-verbal communication skills and be confident in running their own clinics in Cytology, Baby & Travel Immunisations, and Chronic Disease Management.

You will be joining a friendly and experienced clinical team who will provide you with any help and support you may need to feel welcome to the practice.

The surgery offers flexible working hours and good on-site parking. They have a good CQC report that has been maintained over many years, demonstrating the success of the practice.

If you are interested in the role, please contact Rob at 0114 275 7421.