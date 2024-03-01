Practice Nurse, Newcastle

Role: Practice Nurse

Hours: Part-time

Location: Newcastle

Salary: £18 - £22 per hour (negotiable, D0E)

I'm currently working with a lovely new practice looking to employ a new Practice Nurse to join their friendly and welcoming team! The Practice has 2 sites with a patient size of 7,600. They're a fantastic modern practice with on-site parking at both sites. They're looking for a Practice Nurse to join them on a permanent basis to work part-time (30 hours per week). They offer a salary of between £18 - £22 per hour (DOE, negotiable if you currently earn more).

Additional Benefits:

On-site parking

Excellent CPD Opportunities

Support from a highly qualified team

NHS Pension scheme and other NHS Benefits

Who are we looking for?

We're looking for a proactive, eager-to-succeed and driven Practice Nurse who has the experience carrying out various treatment room skill such as Cytology, baby and travel immunisations, Chronic Disease management.

If you'd apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on 0114 275 7421. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or click apply now!

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank who provide high volume of shifts and permanent opportunities for Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners nationwide. We aim to be fully flexible to accommodate your needs by providing you with full-time or part-time work on a permanent basis, or the opportunity to choose shifts to fit in around your other commitments!

Chase Medical works exclusively with GP surgeries to source the best nursing roles we can for our applicants. We can negotiate salaries and working conditions. Not only that, but we can also offer locum shifts too!

Do you know someone who may be interested in our locum or permanent opportunities? Let us know - you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral! Contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com