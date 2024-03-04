Specialist Physiotherapist - Outpatient MSK

Senior Physiotherapist | Outpatients | Band 6 dependent on experience | Part Time | Horley

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital is looking for an experienced Outpatients Physiotherapist to join our dynamic and forward thinking team. This is a great opportunity for someone to progress in their career and gain experience in private healthcare industry.

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments that can be personalised to your needs.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, treatment and advice to patients within an outpatient setting.

To work as an integrated member of the inpatient physiotherapy team whilst independently managing a full clinical caseload.

To liaise in an effective and timely manner with referrers regarding patient progress and any future management.

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent.

HCPC Registered

3 years post-graduated experience including Outpatients and orthopaedics

Experience with MSK

UK hospital experience in NHS or private

UK Based

Hours: 26 hours per week working Monday, Wednesday and Friday, including 1 in 4 weekends in orthopaedic inpatients.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver at

