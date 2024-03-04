Bank Chemotherapy Nurse

Chemotherapy Nurse | Hartswood | Bank | Flexible Working Hours| Competitive Rates|

Spire Hartswood Hospital in Brentwood are looking to recruit a Chemotherapy Nurse to join our fantastic Oncology team on the Bank. You will work as part of the Oncology team where you will be providing a caring support service to our patients. We are looking for up to 15 hours per week.

Spire Hartswood is a 50 bedded acute hospital situated in Essex. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days a week.

Duties and responsibilities

The provision of exemplary planned care for patients and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in a range of hospital settings.

To work in tandem with the Consultants in an oncology and haematology setting.

To chaperone and assist Consultants during patient examinations and any minor surgical procedures.

You will be joining a well-established team, who have a strong working environment.

To administer cytotoxic treatment and supportive treatments to patients within the cancer pathway.

Who we're looking for

NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years chemotherapy experience

Must have Phlebotomy/venepuncture and cannulation experience

Have a certified chemotherapy course qualification

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

Free Car Parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850 725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.