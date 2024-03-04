Imaging Healthcare Assistant

Imaging | Radiography | HCA | Brentwood | Permanent | Part Time, 16 hours per week

Spire Hartswood Hospital are looking for an experienced HCA to join our Imaging department on a part time basis, working 16 hours per week. The department is open 8am - 8.30pm and you will be expected to work different shifts across the week on a rota. Some Saturday will be required working 8am - 4pm.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities

As a HCA within our Imaging department you will be responsible for assisting our Radiography team in the prevision of exemplary care. This will include chaperoning, observations, assistance with patient movement and general monitoring.

Who we're looking for

You will need to have experience working as a HCA within a clinical environment

Great interpersonal skills and someone who excels in customer service

NVQ level 3 in health and social care would be a benefit but not a necessity

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free parking

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

