Role: Healthcare Account Representative (On site)

Location: London & Home counties. This role will be based onsite in healthcare settings, i.e hospitals in and around London & Home counties.

Salary: £25,000 - £30,000 p.a (Full time) depending on experience

This is a full time contract worked Monday to Friday, hours to be worked flexibly to suit you.

Full driving licence and own car is essential due to the traveling involved with this role.

Medical Industry Accredited (MIA) offers healthcare providers visibility of who is on-site and assurance that visiting company representatives have the relevant credentials required for entry to these medically sensitive locations. Relevant credentials may include a DBS, appropriate training relevant to the department they are entering and inoculations.

The position of Healthcare Account Manager (On site) is a new forward-facing role to ensure the service MIA provides is installed and working effectively within hospitals, updating and educating departments on the importance of credentialing and the need to safeguard who is entering the hospitals. This role is the crucial link between the company and its clients. To carry out this role effectively you must be comfortable to travel daily to healthcare settings registered with MIA in the London and Home counties region.

Alongside maintaining the relationships already built, this role will also include identifying and discussing opportunities to expand card membership to additional departments within the hospitals, it is essential that you are confident in promoting a service.

The successful candidate will be highly personable and able to establish strong relationships with key stakeholders. Previous experience in a customer facing role is essential and a background within the healthcare sector would be an advantage.

About Us

MIA enables:

✔ Industry representatives to demonstrate they are professionally competent and appropriately qualified to interact within healthcare settings

✔ Healthcare providers to be in control of who is on-site and that individuals have the relevant credentials for their visit

MIA Membership includes access to a wide range of online courses as well as the training required to meet the basic compliance needs of the healthcare providers representatives will be entering.

Why work with us?

- Hybrid working

- Free parking (At our Tunbridge Wells Head Office)

- Pension Scheme

- Virtual team activities

- Quarterly team meets

- Employee Assistance Programme

All posts are subject to the receipt of satisfactory references, Right to Work in the UK, identity checks and sight of qualifications if a requirement of the role. For hospital based roles it may be necessary for a DBS check to be completed as part of the pre-employment checks.

MIA is committed to building a truly inclusive workforce and cultivating a culture of equality and diversity. We believe that a diverse staff body reflects and supports the diversity of our customers and wider society. We are an equal opportunity employer and in recruiting for our team, we welcome the unique contributions that you can bring in terms of your opinions, culture, ethnicity, race, sex, gender identity and expressions, nation of origin, age, languages spoken, colour, religion, disability, sexual orientation and beliefs.