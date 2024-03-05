Bank Physiotherapist | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Chatham
Spire Alexandra Hospital is looking for an experience Physiotherapist to join their Physiotherapy team on a bank/temporary basis.
Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings, and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.
Duties and responsibilities
- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the outpatient department
- Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks
- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.
Who we're looking for
- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent
- At least 3 years' post graduate clinical MSK experience
- Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases
Working Hours: zero-hours
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after peopl