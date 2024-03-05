General Manager

Competitive Salary plus company benefits



A Top 20 Care Home group 2024!



Hartwood House is a stunning 50 bedded residential/dementia care home based in Lyndhurst.



We are looking for an experienced General Manager to manage and take full responsibility for the co-ordination of the day to day running of the home including taking full professional accountability in respect of the clinical management of the home.



You will ensure that all aspects of the management of the home meet with the CQC Fundamental Standards and the Company's own aims and objectives and any other regulatory agencies requirements.



You will work closely at all times with your Deputy Manager and Heads of Department ensuring that staffing levels are in line with the necessary requirements, whilst adhering to the standards set by the Cinnamon Care Collection.



Responsibilities:

To manage the home efficiently and effectively, maximising occupancy and controlling costs within defined parameters and budgets Maintain effective communication with residents, relatives, staff members, support office team, CQC and any other relevant bodies. To delegate responsibility, within legal boundaries, with reference to all aspects of the CQC's Codes of Practice Create and maintain a high standard of care practice and professionalism within the home ensuring that staff members contribute to the efficient running of the home. Ensure a consistent management approach across the home by the implementation and monitoring of the company's policies and procedures through the QCS system. To coordinate and, where appropriate, delegate the planning of day to day care for residents in the home, working closing with your Deputy Manager. To ensure that the highest level of care is provided at all times, under the direction of a GP and with the support of the community nursing service, inclusive of any end of life care needed To order or delegate the administration of prescribed medications for which the home has taken responsibility and maintain the associated records. Organise workload by forward planning of staff rotas within the home, ensuring that there is sufficient staffing levels at all times. To coordinate the recruitment of staff as per Cinnamon's recruitment procedure and ensuring that all staff are inducted appropriately to the home and that ongoing training needs are met. To play an active part in the sales and marketing process within the home