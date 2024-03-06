We are recruiting for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner to join us on a permanent basis, for a GP Surgery in Preston.

The surgery is based in central Chorley, Lancashire, their number one priority is always to deliver high quality patient care to their 17,000 patients.

They are a patient-centered, forward thinking General Practice who are looking for a likeminded ANP to join their large, friendly and welcoming clinical team!

The hours on offer are full-time and this can be worked over 4 days.

The salary is in the region of £60,000 pa however this can be negotiated if you're currently on higher!

Duties will include the following:

Prescribing, Full Minor Illness Patient Assessments, Home Visits and Telephone Triage

The successful candidate will be working alongside a robust Advanced Team of GPs and ANPs who are all supportive and encouraging to one another.

If you are an ANP looking for a new job in Primary Care and you are in this local area then get in contact with Sarah at Chase Medical today!

You can give us a call on 0114 2757421, or send your CV directly by clicking APPLY now.

Requirements for this role include:

- Previous General Practice experience

- Independent Prescribing Qualification

- Masters in Advanced Practice or equivalent Minor Illness training

In return you will receive:

- Flexible working hours, up to full time over 4 days

- Generous salary of £60,000 pa

- 6 weeks annual leave plus study leave

- A supportive and competent team

Why apply through Chase Medical?

Chase Medical are the UK's leading Primary Care Recruitment Agency! We help Clinicians to secure their dream job in GP surgeries locally to them, and work hard to negotiate the salaries and working benefits that you deserve!

If you're looking for your first step into Primary Care, or you're feeling stagnant and undervalued in your role then get in touch with us today, we CAN help!