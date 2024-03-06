Healthcare Assistant - Pre-Assessment

Healthcare Assistant Pre-Operative Assessment

HCA | POA | Southend | 37.5 hours per week | Full time |

Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking for an experienced HCA to join our fantastic Pre-Operative Assessment department in providing exemplary patient care as you support our Nurses in the smooth running of our clinics. Please note you will be working on a rota between the hours of 08:00am - 18:00pm. This is a full-time role working 37.5 hours per week, some Saturdays will be required.

Spire Wellesley offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across Essex. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

The Wellesley has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have recently completed a Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing cutting edge technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working in our busy POA team you will provide support to our Nurses including Phlebotomy, ECG's and general observations. You will assist in the smooth operation of our clinics and provide first class service to our patients.

Who we're looking for:

Ideally you will have experience in and be trained in Phlebotomy.

A minimum of 1 years' experience working as an HCA within a clinical environment.

A caring demeanour and someone who excels in customer service.

NVQ Level 2 Health and Social Care/Care Certificate is desirable.

ECG experience is desirable.

The flexibility to work a mix of shifts as part of our rota.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

