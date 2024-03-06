Pharmacy Manager

Pharmacy Manager | Pharmacy | Band 7/8a dependent on experience | Southend | Full Time.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Pharmacy Manager with either a pharmacist or pharmacy technician background to join our current pharmacy team to lead and develop Spire Wellesley's pharmacy department. This is a full time role working 37.5 hours per week.

Spire Wellesley offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across Essex. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

The Wellesley has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have recently completed a Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing cutting edge technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

Be responsible for leading, motivating and effectively managing the pharmacy team by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost effective use of medicines.

To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards.

To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Who we're looking for:

Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions.

Have a minimum of 5 years clinical pharmacy experience.

Management and leadership experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care, strong communication skills.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.