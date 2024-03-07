Practice Nurse, Liverpool

Chase Medical is currently looking for Practice Nurses with recent experience in a GP surgery interested in working on a locum basis in Liverpool.

Locum opportunities at Chase Medical are a flexible and well-paid way for experienced Practice Nurses to supplement their current income by lending a helping hand to another clinical team. We offer the great hourly rate of £28 - £47 (incl. holiday pay) and we offer flexible hours - you can create your own work schedule that takes into account your other professional and personal commitments.

By using our Chase Medical mobile app, you can access all roles that are currently available locally to you and apply for them with a single click. In addition, some of our shifts are bookable up to 12 months in advance, and our no minimum hours booked policy ensures that you work only when you want to.

We are looking for Practice Nurses that have experience with:

Cytology

Baby and Travel Immunisations

Chronic Disease Management

Do you have additional skills that you are using in clinics as a Practice Nurse?

Get in touch with Ana on 0114 275 7421 to discuss that and hear more about our current job opportunities. You could also send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com.

Working with Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a recruitment agency specialising in supplying medical and non-medical professionals into the Primary Care sector. We are currently working with nearly 60 percent of GP surgeries nationwide, with many of those advertising their available positions exclusively through us.

We take pride in our strong relationship with our staff members and our ability to support them in finding the most suitable position for them, regardless of whether they prefer locum shifts or permanent work.

Registering with Chase Medical is a free and easy process, and you will have a dedicated recruitment expert who will be there to guide you through the registration process and beyond - from having a quick chat with you to learn about your skills and work preferences, to finding you the work you want.

We offer a Referral Scheme, and you can earn up to £500 if you know someone else that might be interested in our opportunities.