ACP

South Yorkshire

A PCN based in South Yorkshire is looking to hire an ACP (Advanced Clinical Practitioner) on a full-time basis. The PCN consists of 5 sites all in the same town and the successful candidate will be required to work across all 5. The successful candidate will also possess an Advanced Practice qualification (such as MSc or Diploma) and hold a 'Digital Badge.' Day to day duties will include: Assess, Diagnose, Treat & Refer, Long Term Conditions, Minor Illness and more. The PCN are also open to considering part-time hours.

What's on Offer?

Up to £58,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Free Parking On-site

Support & Development

Permanent Role

Training Practices

All 5 sites use System One and the total list size across all practices is around 43,000 patients. Each site is within a 10 minute drive of each other. The successful candidate will be working alongside Salaried GPs, ACPs, Pharmacists, Physician Associates, Practice Nurses and more. Some of the sites within the PCN are Training Practices.

If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role isn't for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!