Healthcare Assistant | Surgical Ward | | Bristol | Competitive Salary plus Fantastic Benefits | Full Time Hours | Free Parking



Bristol Spire Hospital is looking for a Healthcare Assistant to join the Wards Team.

Only apply if you have experience as a Hospital HCA



Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.



Working hours/Shifts - 5 out out 7 days on a rota - 7am-3pm, 1pm-9pm & 20.30pm-07.30am



Duties and responsibilities

- Assisting the Wards team in the provision of exemplary patient care

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies



Who we're looking for

- Previous experience of working as an HCA in a hospital - Essential requirement

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

- Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

- Must be able to work flexibly



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

