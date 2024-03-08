Salaried GP

Near Aberdeen

Permanent role

Salary £11k per session (NEG, DOE)

Are you an experienced General Practitioner seeking a dynamic role?

An established GP healthcare service near Aberdeen is currently seeking a Salaried GP to join their team permanently. The practice is changing its structure to enhance its list size and introduce new patient services.

They have a large proportion of patients with long-term conditions, with good online reviews. They also offer flexibility and are happy to accommodate the amount of sessions you wish to work.

In return, they'll offer

Salary of £90,000-£95,000 per annum (FTE), negotiable depending on experience

30 days of annual leave (calculated pro rata)

One week of study leave (calculated pro-rata)

Standard BMA contract

Sick pay

NHS Pensions

Parental leave pay

Limited parking



You will join an experienced team of clinicians who will make you feel welcome and help you get up to speed with the surgery processes. You'll be seeing a maximum of 27 contacts per day, with protected break time, and clinical administrative time rota into your day, so that you know you'll always have time to catch up with any required admin tasks. The role involves a mixture of pre-booked and on-the-day appointments, and seeing patients in 15-minute appointment slots.

The practice has nearly 6000 patients, with a clinical team consisting of GPs, ANPs, PNs, and a larger non-clinical team.

