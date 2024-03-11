Practice Nurse, Huddersfield

Chase Medical currently has available opportunities for experienced Practice Nurses to work on a locum basis in Huddersfield.

Practices Nurses working with Chase Medical get paid the great rate of £28 - £47 per hour, including holiday pay, and can tailor the shifts they take on to their own schedule. We have a no minimum hours booking policy which means that you can pick when and how much you work!

Currently, we have a wide variety of flexible ad-hoc shifts and long-term locum placements that are available to book today (and some are bookable up to 12 months in advance)!

If you have recent experience within Primary Care and are qualified in:

Cytology

Baby and Travel Immunisations

Chronic Disease Management

Get in touch with Ana on 0114 275 7421 or send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com to get more information about what shifts are available in your area!

About Chase Medical

We are a specialist bank of Primary Care medical professionals. We have dedicated ourselves on matching the staff on our bank with the most suitable role for them and we continue to build on our decade-long experience. We take pride in our strong relationships with our staff members and our ability to support them in finding both permanent work and locum shifts.

By joining our bank, you will gain access to all of our available shifts that are local and convenient for you.

Registering with Chase Medical is a free and easy process, and you will have a dedicated recruitment expert who will be there to guide you through the registration process and beyond.

If you know someone else that might be interested in our locum and/or permanent opportunities, you can win up to £500 through our Referral Scheme!