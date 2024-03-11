Practice Nurse, York

Are you a Practice Nurse working within Primary Care in York? Are you interested in regaining your work/life balance by working when and where you want? Chase Medical has currently available locum opportunities that can provide exactly that!

We offer the great hourly rate of £28 - £47 (including holiday pay) and by registering with us you will:

Gain access to a large bank of shifts - we work with nearly 60 percent of GP practices across the UK and many of them have chosen to advertise their positions exclusively through Chase Medical

If that sounds interesting to you, and you are qualified in Cytology, Immunisations and Chronic Disease management with recent experience in General Practice, get in touch!

If you'd prefer a permanent position instead, our team of recruitment experts will be happy to find you the most suitable position.

You can call Ana on 0114 275 7421 or send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com to discuss our opportunities further.

Working with Chase Medical

You will have a dedicated consultant who will be there to guide you through the registration process and beyond - from having a quick chat with you to learn about your skills and work preferences, to finding you the work you want.

As the leading Primary Care recruitment agency, we at Chase Medical have a passionate team that takes pride in our strong relationships with our staff members and our ability to support them in finding both permanent and locum work.

Know someone else that might be interested? You can earn up to £500 for each successful referral.