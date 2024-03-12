Bank Hand Physio

Bank Hand Therapist | Therapy | Fylde Coast | Bank

Spire Fylde Coast are looking for an experienced Bank Hand Therapist to join their warm and friendly team.

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

Duties and responsibilities;

To provide a high standard of specialist hand therapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the physiotherapy department

Management of conditions such as Trapeziectomy, Fasciotomy, Tendon repairs and wound management

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the therapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

HCPC registered

Previous extensive experience is essential in specialist hand therapy (physio or occupational therapist considered)

Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating specialist hand cases

Working Hours: Varied Shifts Available

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits;

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.