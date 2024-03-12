ANP or ACP

SW London (SW12 area)

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in SW London is looking to hire an ANP or ACP on a permanent basis. The practice are open to considering both full-time and part-time applicants with the opportunity of having 1 day in the week as remote working. The practice is looking for someone who holds a MSc and Prescribing qualification. Candidates who will be considered for this role will come from the following backgrounds: Nursing, Pharmacy or Paramedic. Day to day duties will include: Assess, Diagnose, Treat & Refer, Clinical Examination, Minor Illness/Minor Injury, Telephone Triage and more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £65,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Nearby Parking

Study Leave

Indemnity Fees Covered

Remote Working

Good CQC

High Achieving QOF Practice

Weekday Only

The Practice utilises EMIS Web and holds a list size of around 14,000 patients. The practice is open Monday - Friday and the team comprises of GP Partners, Salaried GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses, Clinical Pharmacists, FCPs, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role and would like more information, please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!