Practice Nurse

Salary from £19ph - £22 ph

Work Type: Permanent

Location: Chester



Are you an experienced Practice Nurse looking for your next opportunity?



We are Chase Medical, a primary care specialist helping you find a new role in primary care. We work with over 60% of the GP surgeries all over the UK and we're able to negotiate your contract on your behalf.

We work with a range of practices in terms of practice size and Clinical staff setup, who'll get you up to speed with their processes. If you're looking for a change of location or salary, get in touch as there might the perfect role for you next door!



Don't miss out on your flourish in your new permanent role!



Benefits

Competitive salary of £19 ph - £22 ph (Negotiable, Depending on Experience)

Annual leave allowance

Bank holidays

Negotiable hours; full-time or part-time

Training and development

NHS Pension

NHS Indemnity

The right Practice Nurse will be able to perform Smears, Chronic Disease Management (Asthma, COPD, Heart Disease, Hypertension) Travel immunisations, Baby Immunisations, Flu vaccinations, Dressings, and Bandaging.



Does this seem like the right opportunity for you? Please get in touch ASAP as we are getting an influx of applications. You can reach me on 01142757421 and ask for Olo. Alternatively, you can also email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com



Do you know someone looking for an exciting new career? Our brilliant referral scheme will entitle you to up to £500 for every successful referral!

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank, providing a high volume of shifts to Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and Advanced Nurse Practitioners. We have a quick and easy registration process that works around your schedule. Our dedicated team will ensure you find the right role for you and negotiate terms of employment on your behalf. We also have a variety of Locum shifts local to you with a competitive rate of £28- £48 per hour (including holiday pay).