Salaried GP

General Practitioner

Peterborough

Up to £11k per session (NEG, DOE)

Permanent role

You will receive:

Attractive rate of pay of up to £90k per annum (FTE, Negotiable, DOE)

6 weeks of annual leave + 1 week of study leave (pro-rata)

Bank holidays off

NHS Pension

On-site Parking

Excellent training and development available

Standard BMA Contract

We are also happy to consider newly qualified GPs who are looking to gain experience and have amazing teaching opportunities.

Please apply if you are able to see patients within the contact time of 10 - 20 minutes and are looking to work in a large friendly team.

If you are interested, please get in touch on 01142757421 and ask for Olo. Alternatively, you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com!

