Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Permanent role

Full-time/ Part-time

Location: Norwich

Salary: Negotiable DOE (Band 8B)

Are you an experienced Advanced Nurse Practitioner searching for your next opportunity?

We are Chase Medical, a primary care specialist that helps you find a new role in primary care. We work with more than 60% of GP surgeries all over the UK and can negotiate your contract on your behalf.

We work with a variety of practices in terms of practice size and clinical team setup. The surgeries have a fantastic team consisting of GPs, ANPs, and other clinical staff types to help you settle into your new role. If you're searching for a change of location or salary, get in touch, as there might be the perfect role for you next door!

Don't miss out on flourishing in your new permanent role!

Benefits

- Competitive salary, starting at Band 8B

- Annual leave allowance

- Bank holidays

- Negotiable hours: full-time or part-time

- Training and development

- NHS Pension

- NHS Indemnity

The right Advanced Nurse Practitioner will have experience working in primary care and must be able to prescribe. This is an excellent opportunity to work the hours that suit you and expand your skills and experience.

If this seems like the right opportunity for you, please get in touch ASAP as we are receiving an influx of applications. You can reach me on 01142757421 and ask for Olo. Alternatively, you can also email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

Do you know someone looking for an exciting new career? Our brilliant referral scheme will entitle you to up to £500 for every successful referral!

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a specialist primary care bank that provides a high volume of shifts to Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and Advanced Nurse Practitioners. We have a quick and easy registration process that works around your schedule. Our dedicated team will ensure you find the right role for you and negotiate terms of employment on your behalf. We also have a variety of Locum shifts local to you with a competitive rate of £40.50 ph - £68ph (including holiday pay).