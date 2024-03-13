ANP

Peterlee

A Good CQC rated GP Training Practice in Peterlee (County Durham) is looking to hire an ANP on a permeant basis. The Practice is open to either full-time or part-time hours but would prefer the former. Day to day duties will include: Prescribing, Assess, Diagnose, Treat & Refer, Telephone Triage, See all Ages, Long Term Conditions and more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £55,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Indemnity Cover

Free Parking

Training Practice

Good CQC

Educational & Mentorship Opportunities

The practice use System One and hold a list size of around 15,000 patients. The practice is open from Monday to Friday and the successful candidate will be working alongside GPs, ANPs, Pharmacists, PNs, HCAs and more. The role requires travel to and from the sister site and therefore you must have means of transport and drive - mileage will be reimbursed at the organisation rate.

If you are interested in this role or would like more information, please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!