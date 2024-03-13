Bank Echo Cardiographer

Cardiac Echocardiogram Sonographer | Bank / Flexible Working | Competitive Hourly Rate | Spire Parkway | Solihull



The continued growth of Spire Parkway Hospital has created an opportunity for an experienced Cardiac Echocardiogram Sonographer to join our friendly, dynamic team.



Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."

We invest in our people and to help you reach your full potential, Spire Parkway will offer you further ongoing professional and personal development, including but not limited to leadership development programmes and quality improvement practitioner training - in addition to the opportunity to network across the Spire Hospitals and work collaboratively with other health care providers.

Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Duties and responsibilities

Performing cardiac sonographer investigations for adults and adolescent patients, as part of the BSE guidance.

Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

Provide reports for scans

Contribute to the implementation of new cardiac services.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility

Who we're looking for

You will be able to demonstrate your detail oriented thinking, interpersonal skills and technological aptitude.

BSC Clinical Physiology or equivalent

Completion of BSE

Minimum of 2 years' experience as a registered echocardiographer.

BSE registered.

You will have the ability to scan adults, and ideally adolescent patients.

Must have ability to perform quality and compete echocardiogram studies and possess excellent organizational skills to perform in a fast paced environment.

Must demonstrate the ability to prioritize and organize daily assignments of the job.

Must have a working knowledge of other departmental procedures and equipment.

Must have the ability to communicate effectively in writing and verbally.

Must demonstrate basic computer skills to perform date entry.

Must be able to fulfil the essential functions of the position.

Contract Type: Bank / Ad hoc to support the cardiology service

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to our Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts, Gym Discounts, Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform and DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people