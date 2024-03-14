Practice Nurse

Aberdeen (AB15 area)

A forward thinking GP Surgery in West Aberdeen is looking to hire a Practice Nurse on a permanent full-time basis. The successful candidate will hold a NMC registration and possess Primary Care experience. The post holder's day to day duties will include Cytology, Long Term Conditions, Infection Control, Clinical Governance, Supervising Team and more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £21 p/hour (DoE & Skills)

NHS Pension

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays (rising with length of service)

Extra Day of Leave Per Year

Paid Indemnity Cover

Learning and Development Time

Enhanced Maternity, Maternity Support (Paternity) & Adoption Pay

Special and Significant Event Leave

Eye Care Scheme

Cycle to Work Scheme

Personal and Professional Development

The Surgery utilises System One and holds a list size of around 10,000 patients. The Practice is situated within modern purpose built centre and open Monday to Friday from 8am-6pm. The team comprises of GPs, ANPs Practice Nurses, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role and would like more information, please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!