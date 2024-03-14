Registered Nurse - Outpatients

Staff Nurse | Outpatients | Band 5/6 equivalent | Permanent position | Full time or part time considered | Ongoing support and development opportunities

Spire Harpenden Hospital is recruiting for an enthusiastic and committed Staff nurse to join our Outpatient Department. You will be working alongside an experienced and dynamic team covering a wide variety of specialisms. This unmissable opportunity will enable you to further develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

We are open to considering full time or part time hours and this can be discussed on application. Our shifts run between 7:30am and 9pm Monday to Friday with Saturdays on a rota basis.

Spire Harpenden Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from London and its northern counties - Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. As the largest employer in Harpenden, the hospital prides itself in offering excellence in clinical quality, customer service and cleanliness. We have 5 state of the art Theatres and modern Surgical and Day Care Wards covering all major surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, plastics and medical patients amongst others

Duties and responsibilities:

Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigations

Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

Complete Outpatient documentation to a high standard

Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times

Maintain and provide patients with relevant and accessible written information regarding their procedures / treatments

Who we're looking for:

Current NMC registration with no restriction on practise

Competence across a range of nursing skills

Experience of working in teams with minimum supervision

It would be advantageous to:

Have experience of working in outpatient or a surgical environment

Be ECG and Phlebotomy trained

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Louise Tankard on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications